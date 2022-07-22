Flight Attendant's Zestful Safety Demo Shows You Can Have a Little Fun at Work

When you have to do a mundane task every day, you got two options – to be either bored by it or make it interesting by adding a bit of sass. And this flight attendant from a viral video chose the second option because there’s no other way to make obligatory safety demos interesting. His sassy style was caught on camera by one of the passengers and shared on TikTok. The clip shows the flight attendant grooving while delivering safety instructions about putting on a life vest and breathing in water. His animated expressions make the usually boring demonstration interesting for passengers, who watch him attentively.

https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1549188016026972160?s=20&t=5Dm4p1nTYFyGlaVwEN1FrA

Impressed by the flight attendant, identified as Zavie by Mirror, users requested the airline to give him a salary hike.

Reacting to his newfound fame on TikTok, the flight attendant said that he hoped the video would “uplift” people. “I find that when people get on board, they’ve had so much stress going through the whole airport process, ” he told Mirror.

He added that people often don’t pay attention to safety demonstrations when delivered in the same boring manner. “I started my safety demonstration as normal and I realised no one was really engaging, so I did a couple of moves to start off with then got some laughs,” Zavie said.

It soon became his trademark and people told him that they paid attention to the safety demonstration after he started doing dramatics.

In a similar video from last year, a flight attendant caught the internet’s attention by singing his version of Nat King Cole’s classic song L-O-V-E on board. The video showed the male flight attendant singing the song while inserting his employer’s name in the lyrics.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4jYdwX3tZY&feature=emb_title

Replacing the line “love is all that I can give to you” with “love is what Southwest will bring to you,” this rendition of the original song left the passengers giggling and laughing.

