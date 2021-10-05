Flight Crew's Heartfelt Surprise for Twin Girls on Birthday Goes Viral

On a heartwarming note, crew members in a flight decided to mark the birthdays of onboard passengers. The travellers celebrating their birthday were two little twin sisters. On September 22, a Southwest Airline flight was scheduled for departure from Sacramento airport. Before the plane took off, one of the members from the crew found out that two passengers sitting in the aircraft were turning six on the day of their flight. The attendant wanted to do something special for the pair of twins.

The Southwest Airline crew member, joined by his fellow attendants and other onboard passengers, made the girls’ day special by singing Happy Birthday. A video of the merrymaking was shared online on streaming platform YouTube. The video begins with the attendant making an announcement for the girls — Sydney and Clare. He also found out that Clare is elder to Sydney, as she was born a minute before her.

The crew asked other passengers to put down the window shades. The reading lights in the flight are then turned on. The attendant informed the other commuters to start singing the birthday song together on the count of three. Towards the end, it is seen that all the attendants and passengers started cheering and clapping for the two birthday girls.

Since being posted online, the video has been shared several times on many other social networking channels. The thoughtful and sweet gesture of the crew members left many netizens impressed.

Last week, Southwest Airlines made headlines for celebrating their 50th birthday alongside Walt Disney World Resort. The airline partnered with Disney World on a co-branded special commemorative Boeing 737-700 to celebrate the occasion. 50thanniversary logos of both the companies were adorned on the aircraft. In honour of the event, Southwest announced a free package trip to Disney World to four people every day for the following 50 days.

Cast members from Walt Disney World Resort including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse turned up to perform classic songs on the occasion. The first stop of the aircraft will be at the home of Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando International Airport.

