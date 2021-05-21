Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Minneapolis after Passenger Snorts White Substance

A passenger flight in the United States was on its normal run from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport to San Francisco International Airport on Sunday when the pilot had to divert to Minneapolis for an emergency landing. The reason? One of the passengers on board was found snorting a white substance and refused to wear a face mask.

It was also alleged by a fellow passenger that the unruly man was sexually harassing another person onboard. According to a report by NBC , 42-year-old resident of Mechanicville, New York, Mark Anthony Scerbo was booked on suspicion of drug possession.

In a video shared on Twitter by Matt Kawashima, who was onboard JetBlue Flight 915, a crew member can be heard addressing the passengers. The crew member said that Mark was behaving in an aggressive and erratic manner. He was also seen making stabbing gestures towards other passengers and frequently visiting the lavatory to snort a white substance, the flight attendant said. It was further mentioned in the video that the crew members also found a bag with the substance at his seat.

Considering these series of events, the JetBlue crew decided that all four flight attendants felt uncomfortable with what was going on and Minneapolis was the closest place to go, so they as a team made the decision to land there.

Uhhh my @JetBlue flight JFK-SFO just got diverted to MSP because an anti-masker was snorting coke in the bathroom and sexually harassing another passenger… props for to the crew for dealing with this maniac. @OneMileataTime @garyleff pic.twitter.com/CABOec8P3j— Matt Kawashima (@mattkawashima) May 16, 2021

Speaking to KGO television in San Francisco, some of the passengers also mentioned that Mark exhibited sexually inappropriate behaviour and touched at least one woman. He also made lewd comments to several female passengers and was heard yelling racist slurs toward fellow passengers upon boarding and refused to wear a mask.

After the plane made an emergency landing in Minneapolis, Mark was arrested by the local police. According to the Hennepin County Jail database, Mark was scheduled to appear in court on May 19, and his bail was set at $30,000. He was released on Thursday early morning, according to the latest update on the Hennepin County Jail database.

