Flight Passenger Reheating Pizza under Overhead Light inside Aircraft Leaves Netizens Amused

There is nothing like gobbling down some leftover pizza. But have you ever wondered in how many ways can you reheat that pizza?

A snap of a pizza reheating hack, which includes a person holding his or her slice of pizza in front of the overhead light in an aircraft, has left the internet amused.

The photo has been shared by an Instagram page named Passengers Shaming. Captioning the picture, the page wrote, “Just warming up some leftovers... relatable post-memorial day activity”.

While the majority of people in the comments section expressed their irk, there were some who found this method quite cool.

A person said, “I feel this is innovative instead of disgusting” another one wrote, “It's like an Easy Bake Oven for the world traveler. If a lightbulb is good enough to cook brownies its good enough for pizza”.

As of now, the post has garnered more than eight thousand likes.

Meanwhile, a bizarre food combination is also breaking the internet. This unusual combination is watermelon with tomato ketchup. The photo of this was shared on Twitter and as one would expect, Twitterati could not keep calm about the incident. Comments and reactions on the post ranged from various GIFs and memes to demanding justice for the watermelon.

Do you eat watermelon like this or are you normal ?? pic.twitter.com/zpMcRQMw7e — meow next door (@Jungleebilli_) May 29, 2020

Funnily enough, a user also shared a weird combination that he eats, which is Kaju Katli with tomato ketchup.



