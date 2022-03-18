Flight Passengers Break into 'Baby Shark' Song to Console Crying Baby in Adorable Video

Social media is full of cute, funny, entertaining, and heartwarming videos, and there is no second thought to that. One such video is making the rounds on the internet. Now, we all are well aware that travelling with kids can be difficult, but wailing children on flights is the utmost nightmare of every traveller, and something similar happened recently on a Flydubai flight. An inside video of the flight from Dubai to Albania has come forth, in which onboard passengers had to experience a wailing child, but their reaction has taken the internet by storm.

You must be wondering why? Well, the onboard passengers have won millions of hearts on the internet, as they chose to sing the viral Baby Shark song along with the synchronised claps to calm the crying kid. A travel blogger Parikshit Balochi posted the now-viral video on her Instagram account. The video begins with the onboard passengers singing Baby Shark and then the camera pans towards a father who can be seen holding his crying baby boy in his arms.

As the baby was crying uncontrollably, the passengers in a sweet gesture even clapped their hands loudly with a smile on their face throughout, in a bid to soothe the inconsolable boy. Undoubtedly, the synchronised singing and clapping created an amazing vibe on the flight. While posting the cute video, Parikshit wrote, “Everyone on the plane passed the vibe check”.

And after watching all these netizens can’t keep calm, as the viral video has been viewed more than 46.8k times and has garnered over 2k likes. The comment section is flooded with netizens praising the passengers with their sweet and thoughtful gestures. One user wrote, “Cutest thing on the internet today,” and ended the comment with a heart emoticon. Another user commented, “Wow such nice [people]”. While praising the song, a third user wrote, “The song is a life saver”. “So cute & thoughtful. I am sure the father would have blessed you,” said a fourth.

This is not all. Several users also dropped a handful of heart emoticons. For the unversed, Baby Shark is a song extremely popular among kids and was released in 2016.

