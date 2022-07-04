'Flight to Goa Cheaper': Uber Charges Mumbai Resident Rs 3,000 for 50-km Ride Amid Rain

A Mumbai resident tweeting out a screengrab of Uber charging him Rs 3,000 for a 50-km ride amid heavy downpour has caused ripples on the bird app. Twitter user Shravankumar Suvarna was just trying to book himself a ride home but Uber’s charge had him in for a ride. “Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains,” Suvarna wrote. As per his screengrab, UberGo was charging Rs 3,041, Premier had a fare of Rs 4,081, and XL would charge a whopping Rs 5,159. However, things don’t really look up even on a good day, as Suvarna shared that he usually pays Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 without a surge.

Twitter users had a range of ideas as to how that amount could be put to better use, starting from renting an apartment to having a day out in Dadar.

Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains pic.twitter.com/r3JLGAwQxc — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) June 30, 2022

Bhai..rulayega kya. Itna analysis!

But yeah.. I pay 800-1K without surge. pic.twitter.com/qTl84rtW0G — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) July 1, 2022

Trains to goa? They too were expensive PS: Nope https://t.co/02C3oqap54 — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) July 1, 2022

Lmao yes, that's close to what I pay — Pavan (@n0tPavan) July 1, 2022

Omg this is what you meant. Yes same price as Europe, distance thoda zyada hai. — Prerna (@kundalia_p) July 2, 2022

Hahah! Kya batau ab! Hona hi padega. — Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) June 30, 2022

With this money, you can stay at a good hotel in Dadar for the night, have a hearty dinner and then have a good night sleep. Wake up in the morning and then go to home. You will have those under ₹2500 and still have ₹500-1000 left to spend. https://t.co/Pi6ROfBuaN — Velociraptor (@raptorsworld) July 2, 2022

Mumbai monsoon really opened up the floodgates for exceptional things to be witnessed on social media. Consider, for example, the Swiggy delivery agent who delivered his packages on horseback. No, it wasn’t a bit.

The bizarre video has been shared on YouTube by the channel “just a vibe.” This comes as heavy rains hit Mumbai earlier last week. The IMD issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very very heavy showers in the city. The flooding caused by rainfall prompted the Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert over 12 bus routes.

