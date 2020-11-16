'Flip it Like Pennsylvania': K-Pop Stans Batter 'Million MAGA March' Hashtag With Pancake Tweets

The outgoing US president, Donald Trump and his supporters, once again came under another onslaught from the Twitter and TikTok users and also from K-Pop stans. While the right wanted to do a Twitter storm with #MillionMAGAMarch, the other side gate crashed the trend with sweet offerings--pancakes.

The idea to flood the hashtag with pancakes was reportedly started by actress Shea Depmore, who posted a video on her TikTok and Twitter accounts on Wednesday asking people to fill the hashtag with “syrupy goodness”. The #MillionMAGAMarch was started late last week i the run up to Trump supporters' march on November 14.

From rainbow to blueberry, netizens posted pictures of pancakes, drizzled with a dash of sarcasm, in a symbolic message to Trump after his defeat in the recent US presidential polls. Here is how people used the pancakes, griddles and 'flipping' to flood the Trump supporters' hashtag:

306 to 232. Sounds like a landslide to me. How about them pancakes. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/ltPwN2ZcUu — Paul Rudd is my hero (@paulruddly) November 14, 2020

There’s nothing that flips better than a pancake- except ya know...maybe Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/G7eHBwoFfA — Dawn Wagner (@greeneyedmamma) November 14, 2020

Beautiful Blue Pancakes for a Georgia #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/27TBvVwl1R — Nichole Kollman (@NicholeKollman) November 14, 2020

I flip these pancakes just like @JoeBiden flipped Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia!! #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/VuWuIXDdar — Deece Knutz (@DeeceKnutz) November 14, 2020

K-pop stans had earlier sabotaged Trump's election rally in June by buying tickets for the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but never showed up. Brad Parscale, the chairman of Trump’s re-election campaign, said the campaign had fielded more than 1 million ticket requests, but reporters at the event noted the attendance was lower than expected. The campaign also canceled planned events outside the rally for an overflow crowd that did not materialize.

On Saturday, fervent supporters of Trump rallied in Washington behind his spurious claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade in adulation when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town. Hours later, after night fell in the nation's capital, demonstrators favoring Trump clashed in the streets with counterprotesters, videos posted on social media showing fistfights, projectiles and clubs. Police arrested at least 20 people on a variety of charges, including assault and weapons possession, officials said. One stabbing was reported, two police officers were injured and several firearms were also recovered by police.

A week after Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election, demonstrations in support of Trump also took place in other cities. Fury at the prospect of a transfer of executive power showed no signs of abating, taking a cue the president’s unrelenting assertion of victory in a race he actually lost.