Flipkart Apologises after Claiming Nagaland is 'Outside India' in Response to Customer's Complaint

E-commerce site Flipkart found itself under fire after one of its customer care service providers sparked outrage on social media over a comment around a north-eastern state of India, Nagaland.

A Nagaland resident recently posted a query on Facebook asking why Flipkart is not delivering in the state. The resident further asked the e-commerce site to treat all "states equally" reminding them that Nagaland is very much a part of India.

To this comment, the official handle of Flipkart replied, "Sorry to hear that. We appreciate your interest in shopping with us. However, sellers do not provide our services outside India."

Taking to Facebook, noted Naga singer Alobo Naga said, "Thank you @flipkart for predicting our future & giving us freedom too soon...Nagaland is a new country now according to them."

The comment war went viral immediately, with people slamming the e-commerce site for openly preaching discrimination on a public forum.

Netizens took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the comment's section widely and Flipkart received immense detestation from various people including Nagaland’s Director General of Police for Borders Affairs Rupin Sharma, who said, “Although not with Flipkart, Even I had this experience once. Nagaland is India #Flipkart.”

Although not with Flipkart, Even I had this experience once.Nagaland is India #Flipkart . pic.twitter.com/WDS7kodF94 — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) October 8, 2020

Is this for real ? I felt bad reading this. I feel agitated. — Vishwesh 🇮🇳 (@VishweshIndia) October 8, 2020

Is this for real @Flipkart ? You don’t know where Nagaland is? pic.twitter.com/3thCGrCTIV — Rami Niranjan Desai (@ramindesai) October 8, 2020

To those who were questioning me ! Here is the @Flipkart reply ! Don’t shoot the messenger 💪 Nagaland and NE is India even if your heart may not think so pic.twitter.com/qocNMXqH3N — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) October 8, 2020

Wow, as per @Flipkart Nagaland is not in Indiaand we buy from Flipkart thinking its an Indian company@hmoindia pic.twitter.com/vMcMsUVPDm — Gaurav Pradhan 🇮🇳 (@OfficeOfDGP) October 8, 2020

What the hell @Flipkart ? You should educate customer service team. — sifar (@starmaaann) October 8, 2020

I want to gift a book on freedom struggle of india to that official of flipkart. — Nitish Biswas ☭ (@NitishB99693717) October 8, 2020

Although too late, Flipkart realised its mistake and apologised for the comment. It said, “We are extremely sorry about the inadvertent error earlier. We strive to ensure serviceability across the nation, including regions in Nagaland. We are happy to connect with you and provide currently available options.”

However, the shameful comment had already triggered and shocked people, with Twitterati even tagging government authorities to seek action.

Speaking to Indian Express, Alobo Naga said, "Unfortunately this incident highlights how little people are aware of northeastern state…Many are not aware where Nagaland is, and people can’t be blamed totally, but I think the education system at large can be held responsible for such ignorance."