Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Draws Flak for Endorsing Sexist Twitter Handle

Sachin Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart, recently drew criticism on Twitter for endorsing misogyny on the social media platform.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Draws Flak for Endorsing Sexist Twitter Handle
Sachin Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart, recently drew criticism on Twitter for endorsing misogyny on the social media platform.

Sachin Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart, recently drew criticism on Twitter for endorsing misogyny on the social media platform.  On Tuesday, Bansal shared a tweet on his handle, where he recommends a Twitter profile named 'LifeMathMoney' to his followers.

Oh, and he explicitly recommends the account to men; he also writes that women can follow the account too if they want. As one user rightly commented, thanks for the permission, Mr. Bansal.

Not only is his tweet deeply problematic, but also the handle he endorses shares some really sexist tweets in the form of "lessons" which are meant to educate the followers.

A quick glance at the tweets will surely make your blood boil. In one of the tweets, the admin of the profile writes that men will shun marriage in the near future owing to divorce laws. In another, he says that single women are unhappy. In yet another tweet, the handle claims that men are taller and stronger than women. Gender equality? What's that, right?  Here are some of the tweets we came across: 

Most of his followers found the tweet appalling and schooled him for endorsing a handle which propagates extremely toxic ideas and concepts. This is what they had to say:

With great power comes great responsibility. Sachin Bansal, who along with Binny Bansal kickstarted the wave of start-ups in India, needs to realise that there are people who look up to him and will blindly follow accounts he promotes. Even after the outrage, Bansal has neither deleted the tweet nor has he offered any form of clarification. In fact, the account in question seems to have retweeted several of Bansal's earlier tweets. 

