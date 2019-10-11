Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Draws Flak for Endorsing Sexist Twitter Handle

Sachin Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart, recently drew criticism on Twitter for endorsing misogyny on the social media platform. On Tuesday, Bansal shared a tweet on his handle, where he recommends a Twitter profile named 'LifeMathMoney' to his followers.

Oh, and he explicitly recommends the account to men; he also writes that women can follow the account too if they want. As one user rightly commented, thanks for the permission, Mr. Bansal.

Not only is his tweet deeply problematic, but also the handle he endorses shares some really sexist tweets in the form of "lessons" which are meant to educate the followers.

One of the accounts I recommend that all men on twitter follow is @LifeMathMoney He will teach you many things you need to know. Women can follow if too, if they want. — Sachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) October 9, 2019

A quick glance at the tweets will surely make your blood boil. In one of the tweets, the admin of the profile writes that men will shun marriage in the near future owing to divorce laws. In another, he says that single women are unhappy. In yet another tweet, the handle claims that men are taller and stronger than women. Gender equality? What's that, right? Here are some of the tweets we came across:

"Men are taller and stronger than women." "You're generalizing" True, but I can specifically conclude that you're an idiot. — LifeMathMoney (@LifeMathMoney) October 7, 2019

Look what I found! An intelligent comment on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/e8YbP3yRMM — LifeMathMoney (@LifeMathMoney) October 7, 2019

Marriages decline as men become more aware of family law divorce raping men. — LifeMathMoney (@LifeMathMoney) October 9, 2019

The feminist screams about inequality as she drinks her Friday free glass of red wine for women. — LifeMathMoney (@LifeMathMoney) October 10, 2019

Remember ladies, if you're not paying for it, you're the product. — LifeMathMoney (@LifeMathMoney) October 10, 2019

Entrepreneurs gotta love feminism. - Single women consume more because they're alone and less happy. - All the extra divorce means more weddings, and weddings are great business. - Working women double the labour force, reducing salary outgoes. What's not to like? — LifeMathMoney (@LifeMathMoney) October 6, 2019

What's the difference between ugly women and pretty women? Pretty girls feel everyone is helpful and life is easy while ugly girls feel like men. Ironically, the latter fights for equality. — LifeMathMoney (@LifeMathMoney) October 3, 2019

Most of his followers found the tweet appalling and schooled him for endorsing a handle which propagates extremely toxic ideas and concepts. This is what they had to say:

Thank you so much for thinking of us women! To repay the favour, I recommend that you actually read more tweets by an account before recommending it. Here, I’ve compiled some for you. You’re welcome! pic.twitter.com/P0qd5McjCQ — Archana Sinha (@sinharchana) October 10, 2019

Not sure what the last sentence meant, Sachin. And the tweets from that account are quite misogynistic. Is that something to be learned too? — nandiniv (@nandiniv) October 10, 2019

Are you seriously recommending this account? This is absolute misogyny in many tweets. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) October 10, 2019

Hi Sachin thanks a lot for recommendation. Why such segregation for men and women ? — Manthan Srivastava (@ManthanSr) October 9, 2019

It's pathetic and cringey and I can see how much the recommender has learnt from it — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) October 10, 2019

interesting to see you recommend an account that endorses marital rape, among other things. — Kavitha Rao (@kavitharao) October 10, 2019

With great power comes great responsibility. Sachin Bansal, who along with Binny Bansal kickstarted the wave of start-ups in India, needs to realise that there are people who look up to him and will blindly follow accounts he promotes. Even after the outrage, Bansal has neither deleted the tweet nor has he offered any form of clarification. In fact, the account in question seems to have retweeted several of Bansal's earlier tweets.

