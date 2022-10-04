Flipkart Gets Bashed on Twitter After Massive Cancellations Following Big Billion Days Sale

As the festive season is just ahead of us, e-commerce websites, including Flipkart have sales going on. This is the time of the year when people shop the most. From new clothes to Diwali gifts, people buy them all. To have discounts is just like a cherry on top of the cake. However, this time it became a little difficult for Flipkart to fulfil everyone’s demands. The e-commerce website garnered criticism after a few iPhone 13 was announced at as low as Rs 50,000. However, there were many who had to bear the burden of cancelled orders.

Social media handles were filled with complaints where several consumers claimed that their order got cancelled.

While many people are busy shopping and filling up their wishlists, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their dissatisfaction:

Flipkart cancelling orders & blocking accounts be like: #FlipkartDoglaHaipic.twitter.com/ij6H2HAPDX — Patel Meet (@mn_google) October 3, 2022

Most useless online shopping platforms

When you don't come to Deliver the product in such a low prices. so Why do you bring in deals or offers, if I open my Flipkart account then almost all such orders you have canceled. 1/2 #FlipkartDoglaHai pic.twitter.com/bzTTXOJfI8 — MR. Aman Raj (@BlueBird_ARaj) October 3, 2022

Why is it taking so long for my shoes 👟👟 to arrive from Flipkart #FlipkartDoglaHai pic.twitter.com/ihv1UytgAE — Ejaz Ahmed🇮🇳 اعجاز احمد (@AhmedEjaz72192) October 3, 2022

