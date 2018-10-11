Floccinaucinihilipilification: Learn How To Pronounce The New Word With Shashi Tharoor Himself
The new word has left people in a farrago.
As part of a promotion for his new book called 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister,' he described the new book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification."
According to the Oxford dictionary, the word is a noun and means "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless".
My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification.
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2018
And while people were struggling to spell, read and pronounce it, Shashi Tharoor helps you to pronounce it in his own spoken-audio clip.
A ten-second audio version of this tweet:
It also led to people trying to pronounce the word - including a child who seemed to have a problem since there were "So many words."
Nihit trying the new word... When I first showed him, he was like wwoow that's a lot of alphabets
Tharoor, in a cute gesture, even apologized for putting such a complicated word out!
Apologies for doing this to the young!
The word also instantly pique users interest on Twitter, and made people start googling the meaning of the word. Search results for the word spiked by almost 100% after Tharoor posted it.
It wasn't only children who had a hard time understanding it, though.
I get a feeling of floccinaucinihilipilification when I don't know the meaning of floccinaucinihilipilification
After reading that word
floccinaucinihilipilification
😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P3M5HEGGFW
The meaning of the word 'floccinaucinihilipilification' is smaller than the actual word.
And it started memes.
Made a sincere attempt to google the meaning of floccinaucinihilipilification.
It was worthless.
Shashi Tharoor : floccinaucinihilipilification
Me : pic.twitter.com/MWj2xdalpD
Whenever I try to type..... floccinaucinihilipilification.
Keypad : pic.twitter.com/nTbj82GKiz
It even trended on Dictionary.com, which dared you to try and pronounce it three-times in a row.
Trending now on https://t.co/OeJELgPEQj: Floccinaucinihilipilification.
Try saying it three times fast. Have fun!
Floccinaucinihilipilification has left people in a farrago.
