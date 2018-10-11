GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Floccinaucinihilipilification: Learn How To Pronounce The New Word With Shashi Tharoor Himself

The new word has left people in a farrago.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 11, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
The new word has left people in a farrago.
After "Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," which even made its way into Tintin comics, Tharoor now presented a new word which left Twitterati confused, again.

As part of a promotion for his new book called 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister,' he described the new book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification."

According to the Oxford dictionary, the word is a noun and means "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless".



And while people were struggling to spell, read and pronounce it, Shashi Tharoor helps you to pronounce it in his own spoken-audio clip.








It also led to people trying to pronounce the word - including a child who seemed to have a problem since there were "So many words."




Tharoor, in a cute gesture, even apologized for putting such a complicated word out!








The word also instantly pique users interest on Twitter, and made people start googling the meaning of the word. Search results for the word spiked by almost 100% after Tharoor posted it.

Floccinaucinihilipilification



It wasn't only children who had a hard time understanding it, though.








And it started memes.










It even trended on Dictionary.com, which dared you to try and pronounce it three-times in a row.




Floccinaucinihilipilification has left people in a farrago.
