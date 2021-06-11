Flora or Fauna? Viral Video of Colourful Butterfly Camouflaged as Dry Leaf is Mesmerizing Netizens

Humans may believe that they are the superior beings of this planet but nature always finds its way to surprise us. Most recently it is a video of a rare species of butterfly that resembles a dry leaf. The footage of this rare insect was shared by the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on her Twitter handle. The fourteen-second video shows the butterfly lying dormant on the ground in the camouflaged form of a dry leaf. Then comes a person who tries to drag the dry leaf out into the sunlit area. However, as the leaf is dragged out into the sunlight, it opens up to reveal a vibrant butterfly with black and orange colour wings. After fluttering for a second the butterfly once again returns to its dry leaf form.

The undated video was shared on the microblogging site by Kiran on Tuesday. It has been viewed over 116.5k times since it was posted on the social media platform as netizens marvelled over this rare butterfly’s camouflaging abilities. Captioning the post, Kiran described it as a natural survival mechanism.

Natural camouflage - a survival mechanism pic.twitter.com/IY2suGfkuN— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 8, 2021

Reacting to the video, several followers expressed how nature is full of surprises and humans form just a small part of it. A few of the viewers were also able to identify the insect and shared the information, retweeting Kiran’s tweet.

It's Indian Oakleaf Butterfly (Kallima inachus). It is one of the contender for national butterfly status; other being — Krishna Peacock and Indian Jezebel.It is also commonly known as "dead leaf". It also changes its colour on basis of seasons!#Butterflies https://t.co/2cyhIo1KkJ — Praveenkumar K: Kalam way (@praveenkalikeri) June 8, 2021

One user wrote that this species of butterfly is called Kallima inachus also known as Indian Oakleaf Butterfly or dead leaf. The user further mentioned that this species of butterfly also changes its colour according to the seasons.

The Oakleaf butterfly is found in Tropical Asia, ranging from India to Japan. Closer to home, you can find it in South East Asia, including in Laos, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand. It is known for its uncanny resemblance to a dry leaf as it has got the shape, the midrib, the colour, and even the leaf veins present on it. So the next time you come across a dry leaf, do not step on it for it may be one of the rare species of butterflies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here