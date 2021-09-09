Floral Waste Recycling to Clay Idols, Festivals Bloom With Eco-friendly Initiatives

‘Tis the festival season again and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, will lead the festivities from September 10 (Ganesh Chaturthi). Indian festivals are occasions that bring people together and give them platforms to exercise their faith. However, anything that brings a large number of people together can leave a lasting impact on nature, and thankfully, many Indians, including some religious institutions, have realised this. We take a look at a few of the measures that are making religious rituals eco-friendly, thus ensuring that they can be celebrated without causing irreparable damage to the environment.

Clay Ganesha idols: We have seen wider acceptance of clay idols of Lord Ganesha after sustained efforts by some state governments and NGOs to raise awareness about the harm caused to aquatic life by Plaster of Paris idols. In states like Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, these idols are distributed by municipal corporations for free ahead of the festival.

Water conservationist Kalpana Ramesh, who found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme Mann ki Baat for her relentless fight to save Hyderabad’s water bodies, says: “It is sad that we are more attached to mere performance of rituals today, and have forgotten what they signify. Lord Ganesha himself shows the way. He is born of nature, celebrated and is then supposed to be seamlessly integrated back into nature. But we have taken out ‘seamlessly’ from the life cycle and have polluted our lakes, rivers and oceans.

Whenever I say this, I face vicious attacks from people who say that I am trying to malign our rituals. However, this point was cleared by Chinna Jeeyar, the well-known Indian ascetic, who I happened to meet at an event, When I asked him if it is justified that we pollute nature for rituals, he said that in Hinduism, nature is held sacred. We worship the sun, water and trees. Any religious undertaking that involves polluting nature takes out the bhakti from that ritual."

“I am so happy to see that residential apartments in Hyderabad now buy clay idols during Ganesh Chaturthi and immerse them on the premises of the building. Some of these idols have seeds in them and grow into plants after immersion. If all Indians decide to do this, it will go a long way in keeping our water bodies and the animals therein safe," she added.

Biodegradable prasadam bags: With more than 30 million people visiting it annually, Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh is one of the most-visited holy places in the world. The temple is not only known for Lord Balaji, but also for its laddu prasadam, which is revered by devotees. In a welcome move, the temple recently introduced biodegradable laddu bags, developed by DRDO, to reduce the use of plastic.

According to a report in IANS, DRDO chairman Satish Reddy said at the launch of the bags: “To minimise single use plastic, we have come out with these eco-friendly bags made of starch of corn which degrade naturally within 90 days and are also not harmful even if the cattle consume them." He was supported by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, who said: “Products like these are essential for the survival of mankind. After observing the response from the pilgrims for a few days, we are planning to commence its sales in a full-fledged manner."

Floral waste recycling: Taking nature conservation efforts up another notch are startups that collect discarded flowers from temples and reuse them to make different products. One of them is a teenager from Hyderabad, Sriya Donepudi, who started an initiative called Ankh that manufactures soaps, potpourris and paperweights from floral waste. Another company called Holy Waste too procures used flowers from temples and employs women from marginalised sections to manufacture products like incense sticks, soaps and organic compost.

