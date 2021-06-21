CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Buzz»Florida Bartender Slips Women Note to Save Them From 'Creep', Internet Lauds Him as a Hero
2-MIN READ

Florida Bartender Slips Women Note to Save Them From 'Creep', Internet Lauds Him as a Hero

Appreciating Max’s shrewd tactic of saving her from the customer, Allie mentioned that he is exactly the type of bartender “everyone needs.” (Credit: @trinityallie/Twitter)

Max Gutierrez, who works as a bartender at St. Petersburg in Florida was much praised by netizens last week when a woman, Trinity Allie, shared the incident of how he saved her from a customer who was allegedly “harassing” her.

Most women around the world have experienced at least one such encounter in public where unknown men try to hit on them in order to strike an acquaintance. Often these men may turn out to be crossing the line or not accepting no for an answer. However, if you were to encounter such a situation in Florida’s certain bar, you may be rescued by the very kind bartender who has now impressed netizens.

Max Gutierrez, who works as a bartender at St. Petersburg in Florida was much praised by netizens last week when a woman, Trinity Allie, shared the incident of how he saved her from a customer who was allegedly “harassing” her. In her tweet, Allie mentioned that she was being hit on by a man when her friend and bartender, Max passed a note to her acting like it was her receipt. Allie shared a picture where Max was seen holding a receipt clipboard but the slip of paper had a hand-written note instead that read, “if this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed, he’s giving me the creeps.” Appreciating Max’s shrewd tactic of saving her from the customer, Allie mentioned that he is exactly the type of bartender “everyone needs.” Allie also clarified in the following tweet that she asked Max to pose with the note after the man had left.

While in another following tweet she explained that Max ended up yelling at the male customer after Allie sought the offered help. The tweet mentioned that Max asked the man to get away since the girls were clearly “not interested.” To this the alleged man responded that Max was a “little aggressive.”

With over 209.3k likes and 45.9k retweets over the week, Allie’s tweet has certainly resonated with many people. Many have commended Max’s kindness of making his female customers feel safer, while other users have commented that they need more bartenders like Max for the public place to feel safer.

The post was also shared on Reddit, where Max himself commented on the post and explained why he stepped in to offer help to the ladies. Max wrote that he learnt to observe his customers from his seniors and while he witnessed what was happening with Allie he could sense something was “weird.”

first published:June 21, 2021, 20:41 IST