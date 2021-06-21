Florida Bartender Slips Women Note to Save Them From 'Creep', Internet Lauds Him as a Hero

Most women around the world have experienced at least one such encounter in public where unknown men try to hit on them in order to strike an acquaintance. Often these men may turn out to be crossing the line or not accepting no for an answer. However, if you were to encounter such a situation in Florida’s certain bar, you may be rescued by the very kind bartender who has now impressed netizens.

Max Gutierrez, who works as a bartender at St. Petersburg in Florida was much praised by netizens last week when a woman, Trinity Allie, shared the incident of how he saved her from a customer who was allegedly “harassing” her. In her tweet, Allie mentioned that she was being hit on by a man when her friend and bartender, Max passed a note to her acting like it was her receipt. Allie shared a picture where Max was seen holding a receipt clipboard but the slip of paper had a hand-written note instead that read, “if this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed, he’s giving me the creeps.” Appreciating Max’s shrewd tactic of saving her from the customer, Allie mentioned that he is exactly the type of bartender “everyone needs.” Allie also clarified in the following tweet that she asked Max to pose with the note after the man had left.

This man was harrassssing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt ! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs pic.twitter.com/kGTGekNFgl— trinity✨ (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

I made him pose for this after the guy left lol just to show my appreciation— trinity✨ (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

While in another following tweet she explained that Max ended up yelling at the male customer after Allie sought the offered help. The tweet mentioned that Max asked the man to get away since the girls were clearly “not interested.” To this the alleged man responded that Max was a “little aggressive.”

He ended up having to literally yell at the guy he said “you need to get tf away from these girls who clearly are not interested” & the dude said “that was a little aggressive” and he said “well ur aggresssively hitting on them & you need to leave” — trinity✨ (@trinityallie) June 15, 2021

With over 209.3k likes and 45.9k retweets over the week, Allie’s tweet has certainly resonated with many people. Many have commended Max’s kindness of making his female customers feel safer, while other users have commented that they need more bartenders like Max for the public place to feel safer.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts.— Susan Mason (@suewhitifidid) June 14, 2021

Please tell me you tipped him >25%— Ckie Montague (@AroundTheWayMM) June 16, 2021

Omg was this at no vacancy? I went there a few weeks ago and pretty sure he was my bartender! Super good vibes from him— Emily Blackwood (@emilyeblackwood) June 17, 2021

The post was also shared on Reddit, where Max himself commented on the post and explained why he stepped in to offer help to the ladies. Max wrote that he learnt to observe his customers from his seniors and while he witnessed what was happening with Allie he could sense something was “weird.”

