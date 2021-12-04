Florida Bride Faints, Vomits and Then Gets Pooped on in Series of Disastrous Events

Wedding day is one of the biggest occasions for a woman. Surrounded by her friends and parents, she feels no less than a queen on this big day. Hollee Lynnea Kolenda Darnell also had similar expectations ahead of her wedding, but she never thought of her special day turning into a disastrous memory. In a video that has been going viral, the bride faints during her wedding, and then pukes. What makes the situation even worse is that her nephew later pooped on her wedding dress, reported Mail Online. The TikTok video opens with Hollee and her Jackson holding hands while a priest reads out the wedding vows. Dressed in a pretty white gown, Hollee soon starts to feel dizzy and takes the support of her husband-to-be in order to stand still. However, the humidity of Florida where the wedding was taking place, led to Hollee fainting with Jackson and the priest holding the bride from falling.

According to Hollee, who uploaded the video on TikTok, she kept on saying to Jackson beforehand that she was not feeling well but he thought she was kidding. Hollee also mentioned her nephew’s actions in the caption of the video, “My baby nephew then pooped on my dress right after while I was puking."

The viral video, as reported by Mail Online, amassed more than 3.7 million views since it was shared on TikTok earlier this week. In another video, Hollee was seen offering an explanation about the day. She revealed that she had not eaten anything on the wedding day and was really dehydrated. Hollee also suffers from low blood pressure and poor iron levels.

“It was also Florida, and it was so hot and humid that day … We were drenched, it was so hot,” she said in her explanatory video.

However the bride and groom didn’t let the horrendous incidents of the day spoil the spirit of the special occasion. After getting the dress dry cleaned, the two lovebirds went to New York for their honeymoon by clicking some super adorable pictures from the Brooklyn bridge.

