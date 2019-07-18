Florida City is Playing 'Baby Shark' on Loop to Prevent Homeless People from Sleeping

Music is often the best way to make people feel good and rejoice various strands of life. But it can turn ominous when weaponised towards a certain section of the community.

In a recent attempt, West Palm Beach, a city in South Florida, decided to drive out homeless bedding by playing popular children songs, 'Baby shark' and 'It's Raining Tacco' on a loop overnight, to prevent these people from laying and falling asleep around the patio of Waterfront Lake Pavilion.

The posh glass-walled city Pavilion is used to host parties and events and the city is expected to amass a sum of $2,40,000 from those events in this fiscal year, as reported by the Palm Beach Post.

“People are paying a lot of money to use the facility,” says Leah Rockwell, Parks and Recreation director to the Post. "We want to make sure people paying this money had a facility that was clean and open and continues to use it in the future,” she adds.

Parks explained that the new tactic is to make sure that they, who come early morning to the venue to set up or who leave at midnight, shouldn’t have to trip over homeless people around the patio.

City spokeswoman Kathleen Walter said in a statement to CNN that the city plays music overnight at the Pavilion to discourage "congregating at the building" and to "encourage people to seek safer, more appropriate shelter."

According to a HuffPost report, a surrounding area also has children's music being played until 9.00 p.m while inside the Pavilion, the music is played throughout the night.

Brushing off criticism for this move, the Assistant City Administrator urged people to "look beyond the headlines" and see what humane steps the "progressive" city of Florida has done to tackle a sensitive issue like homelessness.

Meanwhile, the interim director for the National Coalition for the Homeless Megan Hustings told CNN that the city’s music plan shows a lack of concern for the community members, who are struggling through a very tough time. She called it 'disturbing' and 'immoral'.

But it hasn't deterred everyone.

According to another report, a man was still spotted lying asleep with a towel on his face that said, "It's wrong".