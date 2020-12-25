Florida Couple Had to Give Up Their Baby Stroller Because Horses Wanted to Keep it. Really

A couple in Florida was taken aback when a few horses made them leave their baby stroller. The duo was passing through a forest when they came across two horses that interrupted their path. The horses seemed to be interested in the baby stroller, perhaps they were bored and found the stroller interesting. However, fortunately, they didn’t show any interest in the baby.

Shared on the official Twitter profile American rock band, Dikembe Dudes, the thread is accompanied by videos and images that help one understand the entire incident in detail. The first part of the post thread has pictures of horses with the stroller and a snapshot of a text exchange between them. The consecutive parts of the thread show videos of two horses examining their latest toy and what happened after.

The first message sent from the people who witnessed the incident reads, “Had the funniest wild horse experience. The horses stood on the way of the couple and the only time they left was when the couple left the stroller for the animals. It became clear with the text that the horses wanted to play with the baby stroller and not the baby.

The official t handle of DikembeDudes wrote, “My fiance was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH."

My fiancé was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH pic.twitter.com/6wNI8BgLNE — Dikembe (@DikembeDudes) December 20, 2020

The post has garnered attention from thousands of users on the microblogging platform. Since being posted, the thread has received tons of comments. The comments section is flooded with amused reactions as several netizens couldn't stop laughing at the whole situation.

One Twitter user quipped, “They are just horsing around.” There was one person who claimed that this particular incident could be the “true crime story” of the year.

Another Twitter user recalled that they too hiked through the same trail when their daughter was young. “At that time the herd had a very young horse, who was entranced by my daughter. It approached and nuzzled her while the adults - human and equine - watched. A magical moment,” he wrote.