Florida Couple Use Pet Alligator to Reveal Gender of 10th Child, Twitter Calls it ‘Messed up’

Gender reveals have gained immense popularity in the United States over the years and now a couple in Tampa, Florida have gone viral for enlisting their pet alligator’s help for the ritual.

Stacie Childs-Wright and her husband Chad used their pet gator 'Amos' to pop a balloon to reveal the gender of what will be the tenth child in their blended family, Fox 13 reported.

In a video posted on Twitter by 7 News Miami, the gator is seen bursting a black balloon to reveal a pink powder indicating that the child will be a girl.

GATOR GENDER REVEAL - A Tampa couple used an unusual method to announce the gender of their unborn baby and enlisted the help of their pet gator Amos for the big reveal. 🐊👶STORY: https://t.co/MYKb5qK7Yv pic.twitter.com/7BxY8FsA3O — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 12, 2019

The video has already garnered over a million views besides thousands of likes and shares.

Chad works with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as a nuisance wildlife trapper and Amos has been with the family since 2005, according to reports.

While a few Twitter users saw the funny side, the majority thought couples like Stacie and Chad were going a bit too far with gender reveal celebrations.

“Gender reveals in Florida are getting out of hand,” one Twitter user said.

Gender reveals in Florida are getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/BxuPhVyxAN — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) June 14, 2019

“Wow his reaction was more pathetic than the gender reveal itself,” commented another.

wow his reaction was more pathetic than the gender reveal itself — meredith (@llxcrimas) June 12, 2019

“You did all this and show no emotion for your future child and wife? Don’t forget the alligator whose eyes and mouth were covered by the powder, no words,” wrote another.

Tbh he looks so disappointed — Skibop!! 마리린 (@SkibopMoss) June 13, 2019

To be honest, this might be stretching it a bit too much.