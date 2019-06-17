Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Florida Couple Use Pet Alligator to Reveal Gender of 10th Child, Twitter Calls it ‘Messed up’

Stacie Childs-Wright and her husband Chad used their pet gator 'Amos' to pop a balloon to reveal the gender of what will be the tenth child in their blended family.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
Florida Couple Use Pet Alligator to Reveal Gender of 10th Child, Twitter Calls it 'Messed up'
Stacie Childs-Wright and her husband Chad used their pet gator 'Amos' to pop a balloon to reveal the gender of what will be the tenth child in their blended family.
Gender reveals have gained immense popularity in the United States over the years and now a couple in Tampa, Florida have gone viral for enlisting their pet alligator’s help for the ritual.

Stacie Childs-Wright and her husband Chad used their pet gator 'Amos' to pop a balloon to reveal the gender of what will be the tenth child in their blended family, Fox 13 reported.

In a video posted on Twitter by 7 News Miami, the gator is seen bursting a black balloon to reveal a pink powder indicating that the child will be a girl.

The video has already garnered over a million views besides thousands of likes and shares.

Chad works with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as a nuisance wildlife trapper and Amos has been with the family since 2005, according to reports.

While a few Twitter users saw the funny side, the majority thought couples like Stacie and Chad were going a bit too far with gender reveal celebrations.

“Gender reveals in Florida are getting out of hand,” one Twitter user said.

“Wow his reaction was more pathetic than the gender reveal itself,” commented another.

“You did all this and show no emotion for your future child and wife? Don’t forget the alligator whose eyes and mouth were covered by the powder, no words,” wrote another.

To be honest, this might be stretching it a bit too much.

