Florida Man, Arrested For Meth Possession, Tells Cops He's 'Allowed to Carry Drugs'

A Flordia man who was arrested while loitering told the cops that he was granted permission by the FBI to carry drugs. According to a report by Tampa Free Press, the 50-year-old was detained after deputies questioned him for loitering near a wooded area in Clearwater. The man who is identified as Robert Lawson was interrogated by the Pinellas County Deputies last Wednesday. Reportedly, during what is said to be a ‘consensual encounter’ the elderly gave the deputies permission to search him and his bags.

The 50-year-old produced a pack of cigarettes from his pocket and a small pouch of what was claimed to be a ‘crystal substance.’ The investigators confirmed that the crystal substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The report further suggested that a grocery bag found on Lawson consisted of an uncapped syringe along with a brown liquid residue. When held in custody, the 50-year-old requested the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy to call the FBI.

Lawson asked them to call “the FBI and Saint Petersburg Police department because he is allowed to carry methamphetamine.” The man was arrested for a drug possession charge and a misdemeanour count of drug paraphernalia felony. He was sent to the Pinellas County Jail on a $2,150 (approximately Rs. One lakh seventy thousand) bond.

In another bizarre incident that took place in March, a Florida man was arrested by cops after asking them to test his methamphetamine’s authenticity. The man who was identified as Thomas Eugene Colucci, a resident of Spring Hill, reportedly called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to ask the department for testing the drug he recently purchased. According to NBC News, the offender told the cops that he is an experienced ‘drug user’. Colucci believed he has been sold bad salts instead of meth. The police department claimed the man said ‘he knew what it should feel like’ but the purchased substance wasn’t producing the desired effect. The man was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia felony on a $7000 (approximately Rs Five lakh seventy thousand) bond.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here