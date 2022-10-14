Florida Man Asks 9-Year-Old Child To Drive Home, Witness Intercepts Vehicle

We often come across stories from Florida that sound both funny and bizarre. “Florida Man” was a series of memes that went viral and were inspired by true stories from Florida, USA. Another such story has surfaced on the internet. This one is a little more serious as it involves a 9-year-old driving his way back home.

A Facebook post shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on October 11 explained the incident that happened on Sunday, October 9. Alexander Berrios, 22, asked a 9-year-old child to drive him home and “had pointed out directions along the nearly seven-mile trip,” according to the post. He was charged with one count of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Captioned – “A Crestview man who asked a child to drive him back to his house Sunday is now charged with one count of child neglect without great bodily harm,” the post said that a witness spotted a car entering Oak Hill Road around 8 AM from a neighbourhood. The witness suspected that the driver was impaired as the car was not moving in a linear motion on a straight road. The man then intercepted the vehicle near the Highway 85 intersection and moved out of his car to go and check on the other driver.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

To his surprise, there was a child behind the wheel, whom the witness told to shift to the passenger seat and pulled the car into a convenience store parking lot. The child had almost travelled 3 miles before the witness intercepted the vehicle. The 9-year-old identified Berrios with the help of a picture and described his appearance and name.

According to WKRG News 5, Berrios was at his residence and was interrogated by the deputies. He initially denied knowing the child or the child’s mother and denied leaving his own residence the previous night or Monday. However, video surveillance footage showed Berrios walking towards his residence at around 7:42 AM.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here