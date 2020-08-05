Florida Man Bought Porsche and Three Rolex Watches With Cheque He Printed at Home

We might have heard about different types of conman around the world, some smart enough to leave no traces of their theft. However, a few others get caught in the act, thanks to the smart police department in service. One such case occurred recently in Florida, where 42-year-old Casey William Kelley was arrested last week for his act.

The man is currently facing charges for duping others by using a fake cheque to buy a luxury car, along with three expensive watches. The entire incident was brought to notice by the Walton County Sheriff’s office.

According to the briefing given by the Police Department, the man fooled a car dealer in Okaloosa County, purchasing a Porsche in exchange of paying a big fat cheque. Unfortunately, the cheque he paid to purchase the Porsche 911 Turbo was a fake one, printed from his home computer. The cheque was written for $139,203.05 (approx. Rs 1 crore) dated Monday, July 27.

The man did not just stop at it. He also used a fake cheque to purchase three Rolex watches. To buy it from a jeweler in Miramar Beach, Kelley signed a cheque with an amount of $61,521 (approx. Rs 46 lakh). However, the jeweler decided to not give the watches unless verifying if the cheque can be cashed. On finding the cheque fake, the jeweler informed the police.

Later, the Porsche was reported stolen in a complaint to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is currently in police custody.