Florida Man Captures Deer Swimming in River, Adorable Video Goes Viral

The finest swimmers in the animal kingdom are unquestionably those that live in the sea. Fish swim indefinitely throughout their lives. However, witnessing a four-legged animal swim in the flowing water appears to be incredibly endearing. A video recently went viral where a group of deer was captured, swimming and splashing water in the Florida River.

The video which was posted initially on August 7, 2020, on a YouTube channel has again captured the attention of netizens. This amazing video was recorded by a person named Weeki Wachee, who was kayaking in one of Florida’s rivers.

According to the description of the video, it was captured on a steamy morning of August 3, 2020, in western Florida. The description read, “The Florida Springs are jewels to be protected and loved.” The creatures appear to be the Key deer of Florida. It is a subspecies of the white-tailed deer, and is the tiniest of them all. They are only found in the lower Florida Keys, but their populations are dwindling.

In the video, one can witness the deer entering the stream from all directions and enjoying a swim before they detect the presence of a person. Fearful, they begin to retreat from the river hastily, spilling water across the way. It’s exciting to see them take enormous jumps away from the water.

The channel frequently publishes adorable and unusual footage of various animals. In another similar video, a deer fawn was seen jumping down a 50-foot-deep waterfall. In the footage, the fawn appears to be fighting with the rapidly rushing water.

The deer appeared to be dead, yet he was subsequently seen breathing and unharmed in the footage. The video was captured at Tahquamenon Falls State Park, Michigan, USA.

