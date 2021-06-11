Florida Man Crash Lands Private Plane After Taking It Out to Get Tacos

Penchant for favourite food seems to have proved dangerous for two men from Florida who took a flight in their private plane to a famous taco stall. On Tuesday, Jose Ecarri, 21, was flying with his pilot friend from Tamiami to Arcadia when the engine of their small plane failed. The duo was forced to make a crash landing in a remote area of the Florida Everglades close to the highway. The men managed to get out of the plane unscathed as they were trying to reach I-75 but couldn’t make it.

“We were like 2,000 feet and we had an engine failure. We looked at each other and we were like, ‘We’re alive.’ This doesn’t happen very often,” said Ecarri, one of the survivors to Local 10 news. He added that people don’t usually survive this kind of accident. “I was thinking about my grandpa. He’s up there and he will save me. He saved me today,” remarked Ecarri.

In the footage shared by Sky 10, the men were seen walking around the plane on the ground when they were rescued by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter. The rescue chopper picked them up using a harness in the noon. Ecarri was taken to a nearby fire control station where he was picked up by his mother, while his friend was taken back to Tamiami by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

A few months ago, a similar plane crash incident occurred during a gender reveal party in Mexico. The plane with two-person flying over the beach in the Nichupté lagoon in Cancun was emitting pink smoke when it crashed straight into the water. Both the passengers died. In 2019, an aeroplane crash in Texas happened during a similar gender-reveal party. The pilot was dumping about 350 gallons of pink water when it went wayward and crashed. Both passengers survived with minor injuries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here