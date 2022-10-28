Florida Man Dances With Alligator in a Pond, Video Goes Viral

Florida men do have a habit of making the headlines for the wildest reasons. Nothing seems unusual to them. Adding to the long list of Florida men doing something totally unbelievable, this man is taking it to a dangerous level. The man can be seen holding an alligator close as they dance around in the pond. He is fearless enough to rest his head underneath its snout. Even the alligator seems calm. Or perhaps he has just accepted his fate. Whatever the case, the clip now has over 15 million views since being posted on Twitter. Check out the clip here:

Social media users are not sure what to think of this unusual friendship. While some were impressed by the man’s bravery, others were not so sure about it. They were amazed by how many bizarre things come up when you search up Florida man. A Twitter user wrote, “White people are only scared of black people and seasoning. Convinced.”

White people only scared of black people and seasoning 🤦🏾‍♂️. Convinced — #LLC🌍 (@NinoB___) October 18, 2022

Another user had a rather unusual request. But it fits the unusual video. “Can someone put Luther Vandross ‘dance with my father as the background music?” the comment read.

Can someone put the Luther Vandross “dance with my father” as the background music? — V I Peezy (@theVIPstation) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, a third user had an entire fiction writing in making over the incident. The user commented, “The last song ends, and they go their separate ways. After a moment, he turns around and almost runs back, but the shame is too great. He barely waves goodbye. ‘See you later,alligator.’ Thomas doesn’t look back, but he pauses, glancing backward. ‘After a while, crocodile.’”

The last song ends, and they go their separate ways. After a moment, he turns around and almost runs back, but the shame is too great. He barely waves goodbye. "See you later, alligator." Thomas doesn't look back, but he pauses, glancing backward. "After a while, crocodile." — Brian McGee (@Bricobrosse) October 18, 2022

Floridians have committed some of the most outrageous crimes. In one such incident, a 24-year-old Florida man was arrested for throwing an alligator through a Wendy’s drive thru window. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to Fox News, Joshua James drove up in his pickup truck to the window at about 1:20 A.M. As soon as he was handed his drink, he tossed the alligator inside before driving off. The court ordered James to stay clear of all Wendy’s restaurants. He cannot possess animals aside from his mother’s dog and was asked to undergo a mental health test. Furthermore, he was not to possess any weapons. Later, he was released on a $6,000 bon

Read all the Latest Buzz News here