Florida Man Pretends to Be Firework, Screams Noises in Middle of Night

Ahead of the weekend of the fourth of July, America’s independence day, residents of a Cape Coral canal in Florida were woken up by “fireworks", but not what you’re thinking of. On the night of June 25, Sara Warnecke could hear a man screaming very loudly at 3 am in night. When she went out, there was not much to see so she shouted telling him to shut up. To that, the man pretended to be a firework and yelled conveying that fireworks were really annoying and people should stop doing it in the middle of the night. He was caught on a security tape screaming fireworks noise across the canal in the southeastern 10th avenue of the town. In the video, a man can be heard screaming, “firecracker, firecracker, boom.” To that, Warnceck shouts, “Shut up!” Replying to her, he screamed again, using expletives, “Bottle Rocket! Yeah it’s ****** annoying, isn’t it? Quit ******* doing it in the middle of the night.”

“He seemed to be upset that people were celebrating early,” Warnecke told NBC2. When a reporter from the news channel went door-to-door in the neighbourhood asking people if they were that angry man, no one admitted and the identity of the man remains a mystery.

In the US state of Florida, fireworks are legal only on three days, New Year’s Day, New Year’s Eve and US Independence Day. Americans celebrate their Independence Day by lighting up the sky with massive fireworks. According to an estimate, Americans spend about Rs 11,000 crore on fireworks each year. In India, people spend about Rs 2,000 crore on on fireworks. However, fireworks in India feature an entirely different occasion than the US — the religious festival of Diwali. However, New Year’s eve also sees fireworks in India.

Not banned in most parts of India, fireworks are common for even small occasions such as weddings and other ceremonies. However, firecrackers are banned in many Indian states, including Delhi, where post-Diwali pollution rises to disastrous levels with thick smog in the air leading to very low visibility even during the daytime.

