Florida Man Pulls off Daredevil Stunt by Picking Golf Ball Resting on Alligator's Tail

Spotting alligators in the Cape Coral region of Florida is quite usual. And maybe it is why a man took the risk of picking his golf ball from the reptile’s tail.

A video that was uploaded on social media platform Facebook by Kyle Downes on December 14 shows how a relaxed game of golf can turn into an extreme sport when it involves alligators.

Kyle’s video shows his brother trying to retrieve the ball resting on the reptile’s tail. The camera pans to his brother approaching a nine to ten feet long alligator resting next to the pond.

As his brother gingerly walks towards the reptile, Kyle warns him saying, “It’s gonna whip you with that tail dude.”

However, the man kept on walking towards the calm alligator and swiftly picked up the ball. As soon as he picked up the ball resting on the alligator's tail, the giant creature turned slightly sensing a movement and scampered into the pond. In a similar movement, Kyle’s brother also dashed away from it.

According to NBC News 2, the alligator is a well-known resident of the Coral Oaks Golf Course in Cape Coral and goes by the name Charlie.

The state of Florida boasts a nearly 1.3 million population of alligators and have adapted well to cohabiting the place with their human fellows. The existence of alligators is essential to the environment of Florida which consists of marshes, swamps, and wetlands.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has also devised a program where residents are made aware of methods and operations in which they can handle an alligator related problem. The state has a helpline number which can be contacted by its residents when they face a situation facing alligator intrusion or attack or anything else.

According to FFWC, an alligator is considered a threat to people, pets and property when it is at least four feet in length or more. If an alligator is less than four feet, they are not considered dangerous, however, residents are cautioned against handling any kind of alligator since it is dangerous and illegal as well.

The Nuisance Alligator helpline listens to residents issues and sends in a trained expert to resolve any probem that might endanger property, pets, or people.