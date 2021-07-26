Florida Man Saves Person Having Seizure Inside Running Car, Hailed as 'Hero'

Not all heroes wear capes, this statement is apt for a Florida man named Tony Neil who saved a person's life with his quick actions. Tony, who is a land mower by profession, was on his way to work when he saw a person having a seizure inside a car. The car was still in motion and Tony left everything to stop it. However, he failed to stop it along and in the process, the vehicle ran over his foot but thankfully he was wearing his steel boots so, no serious damage was done to him.

Eventually, the car came to halt at a neighbours' lawn, but the windows were up, and the doors were locked. The driver looked in terrible shape and required immediate help. Tony tried to get help as he screamed and begged other neighbours for help but to his dismay, got a cold shoulder. The owner of the house where the car had stopped yelled back at Tony and asked him to get off his lawn and take the man somewhere else to ‘die’.

While the response from others was heartbreaking, Tony did not deter from his mission to save the person’s life. He realized that he knew the house of the person inside the car and ran to his family to tell them about the incident. Soon, 911 was called and the man was taken to hospital

Sharing the details of the incident, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of Tony on their Facebook page.

The kind act by Tony was hailed by netizens who called him a real-life hero. People lashed out at the neighbours who refused to join Tony in helping the man and called them a disgrace to humanity. “That person that yelled to get him off of their lawn have him die somewhere else should be absolutely ashamed of themselves. What a selfish statement to make. People make me sick. Thank god for Tony,” wrote a user in his reaction.

Meanwhile, the man whose life was saved by Tony visited him with his wife and thanked him for the act.

