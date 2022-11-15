Florida Man Shoots Playstation 4 Console After Arguing With Stepson

A man from Altamonte Springs was arrested in October after he pistol-whipped and shot a PlayStation 4 console during an argument with his stepson. Byron Haynes, 41, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, firing a weapon in a residential area, and child neglect without great bodily harm. However, the accounts of the man and his stepson recalling the incident are differing, reported Click Orlando.

The police mentioned that the stepson, a minor, said that Byron was yelling at his sister when he decided to intervene. As the argument began to unfold, Byron went to his bedroom and retrieved his gun. The 41-year-old then pistol-whipped the Playstation 4 console before shooting at it. Pistol-whipping or buffaloing refers to hitting something with the butt of a pistol, using it as a blunt weapon. The minor also mentioned that Byron pointed his gun at him and said, “shut the f*** up and get out of the room.” That is when the boy called his mother and asked her to pick him up from their residence.

However, Byron had a totally different account of the situation. The police said that according to Byron, he had accidentally fired the gun while beating the PlayStation 4 console. He also claimed he never pointed the gun at the boy.

Meanwhile, this is not the first account of a Florida man using armed weapons during an argument. Recently, a 23-year-old was arrested for killing four people, including a four-year-old girl, and wounded a fifth as other children in the home “hid under their blankets.” Shavell Jordan Jones opened fire on his girlfriend and her family, around 4 A.M. on Friday after an argument. The victims included his girlfriend’s mother and young niece. One wounded victim was able to escape and call the emergency services from a neighbour’s home. Shavell also turned the gun to himself but survived the self-inflicted wound to the head, reported Fox News.

