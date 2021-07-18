Florida Man Steals Alligator from Golf Course, Tries to Teach Reptile a ‘Lesson’

A Florida man told police officers he was “teaching it a lesson” when he tried to throw a live alligator he had stolen from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge, authorities said.

The 32-year-old man was arrested early Thursday when Daytona Beach Shores police officers spotted him attempting to throw the gator onto the roof of a cocktail lounge located just off Highway A1A, according to a police report.

The officers then saw the man take the alligator by its tail, hit it against the awning of the building, throw it to the ground and stomp on it twice, the report said.

The man from Homestead, Florida was taken into custody and charged with possession and injury of an alligator, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, theft and criminal mischief.

The man told officers that he had stolen the gator from an enclosure at a nearby miniature golf course.

An online court docket showed no attorney for the man, who remained in jail Friday morning.

People from Florida are often in the news for bizarre reasons. Recently, an angry man in Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forgot the cream cheese with his bagel, according to Miami Gardens Police. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the police chief.

Police said the man became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week. He returned to the window, screaming at the employee. She asked whether he had paid for the cream cheese, at which point he became enraged and pulled out a gun, according to an arrest report. Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told CBS4 that the experience traumatized her 23-year-old daughter.

The chief’s daughter told police that the man did not point the gun at her, but that she feared he would hurt her if she didn’t give him the cream cheese.

Last month, an incident came to light where Cristina Ryan, a resident of Palm Coast, made a shocking claim that she has sighted a baby dinosaur in her backyard. She made the claim after checking the footage captured by her home security camera in April.

Some of the people who have watched the video suggest that it may be a sandhill crane that was spotted in the video. Cristina told the American cable news that some have told her that it might be a large bird, but to her that makes “no sense” since whatever it is, the mysterious creature appears to have front legs.

(With inputs from AP)

