Florida Man Steals Car, Tries to Trade Back Vehicle to Same Dealership Days Later

The internet is well-versed with the ‘Florida Man’ phenomenon, which included memes and stories from some of the most bizarre and strange violations done by a Florida Man. Well, this one’s in that category too. A Florida man is currently facing charges for grand theft auto, dealing of stolen property, and criminal mischief after he was apprehended by the police for stealing a car from a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Dealership in Lake City.

50-year-old Timothy Wolfe, a resident of Columbia County, went to trade his existing car for a new one at the Lake City Chrysler dealership. However, when the employees at the dealership ran the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) through their system, they found that Timothy had brought the same vehicle that was stolen from the dealership lot three days ago.

They called the police officials, who then apprehended Timothy. On thorough interrogation, Timothy admitted to having stolen the vehicle from the dealership. The facts collected by the law enforcement officers were confirmed by the CCTV footage, which caught the crime, and Timothy, in action, reports First Coast News. After Timothy confessed his crime, he was sent to the Columbia County Detention Centre, citing his culpability.

Only Florida criminals can have such big brains to try trading a car at the dealership that they stole it from.

This is not the first time that such an out-of-the-box incident has happened in the state of Florida. A few months ago, a man from Homestead, Florida, was arrested by the police for possession and injury of an alligator. Apparently, this hater-of-the-gator wanted to teach the alligator a lesson and was hitting the alligator against a wall and stomping on it in Daytona Beach. In another bizarre incident, a 70-year-old man was charged for physically assaulting kids in a playground only because the kids were making too much noise.

