Florida Man Tosses Newborn at Police to Escape after High-Speed Chase

After a chase that seems straight out of a Hollywood movie, a man in Florida tried escaping from the police by tossing a 2-month-old baby towards the sheriff’s deputy as he approached to catch him. John Henry James III, 32, now faces a series of charges, including child abuse, reckless driving after this incident. The incident happened on May 26. Sharing the incident in a Facebook post, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office narrated the details of the chase and the arrest that followed. A CCTV footage that featured the arrest was also shared along with the post, however, the incident, where the man tossed the baby, is not there on the clip.

“You can’t throw a baby at us and expect us to treat you with kid gloves,” Sheriff Eric Flowers said, following the incident.

It all started on State Road 60 in Vero Beach after the police tried stopping James for his failure to maintain the lane. Instead of stopping over, James drove off and hit the front end of the police vehicle there. In his attempt to escape, he also dodged roadblocks and two stop sticks deployments that failed to disable the vehicle.

James drove past the residential area at high speeds after which the officers in the chase were asked to back off while a police helicopter tracked him. The cops followed him to an apartment complex and blocked the entrance as James ditched his car and tried to get away on his foot, with a baby in his hand.

He tried resenting his arrest and, in that attempt, tossed the baby towards Deputy Jacob Curby, who caught the baby. James ran but was finally nabbed by the police officers.

A large group of residents gathered around the area, forcing the officers to call back up for crowd control.

Once in the car, James complained of difficulty in breathing after which he was taken to a clinic for treatment. However, he continued to resist as he was put on a stretcher. After the treatment and medical clearance on June 1, James was booked into the County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.

