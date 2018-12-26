English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weed for Munchies: Florida Man Tried to Pay for McDonalds Meal With a Bag of Marijuana
Recreational marijuana is legal in nine US states and Florida is not one of them.
The 23-year-old was turned away from the outlet once but he came back again.
In a bizarre incident, a Florida man tried to pay for his McDonald's meal with a bag of marijuana.
23-year-old Anthony Andrew Gallagher drove to a McDonald's outlet in Florida and offered the baggie to the worker on duty at the drive through.
According to a report in The Associated Press, the worker refused to accept weed as payment for the food. Gallagher left and the worker alerted local police about the incident.
The man met his undoing when he returned to the same drive though a short time later. The 23-year-old has been booked for illegally possessing marijuana and driving under influence.
Recreational marijuana is legal in nine US states and Florida is not one of them. Medicinal marijuana is legally permitted in 29 states but needs a doctor's prescription to be legally consumed.
The incident has left social media cackling.
No way is anything you can get at @McDonalds worth a bag of #weed!— Jason Sexton (@JasonSexton) December 25, 2018
Florida man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed, police say https://t.co/5aZ4TlQFfq via @NBCNews
So, folks, don't try to pay for your McDonald's with weed. https://t.co/aJgYjyB8oA 🍟🌱#bringbackthebartersystem #florida #marijuananews #marijuana #cannabis #funniness #ridiculous #McDonalds #weed #portstlucie pic.twitter.com/vBvdEMY4Sv— FloridaMarijuana (@FLMarijuanaPage) December 20, 2018
A teen here in Florida tried to pay McDonalds with weed then got arrested 💀.. Let me tell y’all FLORIDA IS ITS OWN COUNTRY— Nelson Wancy (@iiKingFrosty44) December 19, 2018
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results