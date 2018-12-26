LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Weed for Munchies: Florida Man Tried to Pay for McDonalds Meal With a Bag of Marijuana

Recreational marijuana is legal in nine US states and Florida is not one of them.

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2018, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Weed for Munchies: Florida Man Tried to Pay for McDonalds Meal With a Bag of Marijuana
The 23-year-old was turned away from the outlet once but he came back again.
In a bizarre incident, a Florida man tried to pay for his McDonald's meal with a bag of marijuana.

23-year-old Anthony Andrew Gallagher drove to a McDonald's outlet in Florida and offered the baggie to the worker on duty at the drive through.

According to a report in The Associated Press, the worker refused to accept weed as payment for the food. Gallagher left and the worker alerted local police about the incident.

The man met his undoing when he returned to the same drive though a short time later. The 23-year-old has been booked for illegally possessing marijuana and driving under influence.

Recreational marijuana is legal in nine US states and Florida is not one of them. Medicinal marijuana is legally permitted in 29 states but needs a doctor's prescription to be legally consumed.

The incident has left social media cackling.














Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram