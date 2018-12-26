Weed for Munchies: Florida Man Tried to Pay for McDonalds Meal With a Bag of Marijuana

No way is anything you can get at @McDonalds worth a bag of #weed!



In a bizarre incident, a Florida man tried to pay for his McDonald's meal with a bag of marijuana.23-year-old Anthony Andrew Gallagher drove to a McDonald's outlet in Florida and offered the baggie to the worker on duty at the drive through.According to a report in The Associated Press, the worker refused to accept weed as payment for the food. Gallagher left and the worker alerted local police about the incident.The man met his undoing when he returned to the same drive though a short time later. The 23-year-old has been booked for illegally possessing marijuana and driving under influence.Recreational marijuana is legal in nine US states and Florida is not one of them. Medicinal marijuana is legally permitted in 29 states but needs a doctor's prescription to be legally consumed.The incident has left social media cackling.