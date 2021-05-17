Florida Man Wrestles With Alligator to Save Pet Dog While on a Walk

The bond shared by humans with dogs is unlike any other, and for many, these fur babies are not just a pet but part of their life. So, when it comes to ensuring the safety and well-being of their canines, dog owners can go to any extent. This pet parent from Florida did something similar when his dog Jake landed up in dangerous waters. Mike McCoy reportedly wrestled with an alligator after it tried attacking Jake. According to NBC News, the incident took place when Mike was walking Jake through his neighbourhood.Jake was walking a few meters ahead when Mike saw something coming out of a lake and grabbing his canine.

Mike was quick in response and did not even think about his own life safety before jumping in to save his dog from the reptile. He approached the gator and thumbed it in his eyes and picked it out of the water until it let Jake out of its grip.

Mike said that he had read about the environment and alligators and this previous research helped him to come up with an idea to combat the dangerous retile and save his life. Thankfully, Mike came out unhurt of this confrontation.

Jake, however, needed some stitches but is doing fine now. After the incident, the Florida wildlife officials are working to remove the alligator, which is estimated to be between seven and nine feet long, out from the lake.

In another similar incident that took place last year, a 74-year-old man named Richard Wilbanks had to jump in a pond behind his Florida home to save his puppy from an alligator. The incident was caught on camera and shared online.

The video footage featured Wilbanks waist-deep in the pond as he tried to save his tiny puppy from the grip of the alligator. Wilbank managed to free the puppy from the grip and save its life.

