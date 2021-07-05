Florida Pastor Invites Alligator to Church, Offers Business Card

In a peculiar incident on June 29, an unexpected visitor showed up at a church in Florida, US, where it was greeted by the pastor who even invited it inside and offered it his business card. The cheeky pastor’s reaction has left the internet in splits as the photos and videos of the unusual encounter have gone viral. On June 30, Daniel Gregory, pastor of Victor Church in LeHigh Acres, Florida, posted some cheeky selfies with a black alligator in the background. The four-legged visitor dropped a surprise visit at the church after it crawled out of a storm drain next to the church premises and decided to take a walk around the neighbourhood. Eventually, it showed up at the church’s door, leaving the visitors wide-eyed. However, the pastor decided to make most of the opportunity and clicked a couple of selfies and videos while trying to invite it over to the church.

The caption of the post reads, “When a gator shows up to your church but isn’t ready to accept the Lord."

While the post won the internet, another video of the encounter was shared by NBC2 news on Youtube which shows the pastor approaching the reptile and offering his business card. Gregory asked the gator if it would like to check the church out and added that they have services from 9 am and 11 am on Sunday mornings.

Talking to the news channel, Gregory said that he didn’t know what the gator’s spiritual condition was so he invited it to the church. However, the unimpressed animal wandered back into the drain after the encounter. He shared that he did what he probably shouldn’t have done and took a selfie with it.

The brief greeting was not taken well by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservative Commission whose spokesperson said that one should never approach a wild animal like that as it could be dangerous. Even Gregory admitted his mistake and urged viewers to not follow his example.

