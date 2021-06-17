Florida Police Rescue 5-foot-long Alligator Casually Chilling on Family's Front Porch

Finding a stray dog or a cat chilling at your house’s verandah may come across as a cute incident, however finding a reptile as ferocious as alligator roaming around in your front yard is surely going to be a scary experience. Recently, officers of the Polk County in Florida rescued a 5.5-foot-long alligator from a house’s front yard. According to the official account of Polk County Sheriff, Hardy and Ferguson were the two officials who had successfully completed this task. The team of two had got hold of the intruder from a home in Eagle Lake and had later released it in Lake McLeod. Finishing off the post in a witty manner the Sheriff had written, ‘They were sure to say “see ya later.”

Not to be outdone by a kitten rescue, Deputies Hardy & Ferguson apprehended this 5.5 foot intruder from a family's porch in Eagle Lake yesterday & relocated him to Lake McLeod. They were sure to say "see ya later." #gatorpatrol #onlyinPolk #onlyinFL #welivehere pic.twitter.com/skiITnjD5P— Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) June 15, 2021

Even though the post clearly mentions that the reptile had been relocated, many users raised concerns about the alligator’s well being and asked them to free it.

Earlier in the day the Sheriff had informed how a tiny kitten was rescued by a deputy along with the fire department of Davenport FL. He informed that the tiny feline was take-out from a drainpipe. Elaborating upon the rescue operation he mentioned that Deputy Hopkins had to crawl into a manhole. Giving an update on the kitten the official account revealed that the kitten has had its shot and has already been adopted. In the photo which has been shared with the tweet one can see Hopkins holding the tiny animal in his arms. The little furry being is wrapped in a white towel. From the looks one can determine that the entire operation was completed during the night time.

A netizen also thanked Deputy Hopkins and team for their service and gave them all a huge shoutout by saying ‘love it’.

Another person posted a funny comment in which he asked when Deputy Hopkins would be available for adoption.

