Florida Residents Indulging in Messy Lime Pie Eating Contest Has Divided the Internet

People’s love for food sometimes gets them to participate in food competitions that allows them to eat to their heart’s content. However, a recent food eating competition in Florida, United States, has left netizens with a weird aftertaste. In a video shared by news agency Reuters, twenty-five contestants at Key West, Florida shove their faces into nine-inch pies to participate in the World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship.

The video showed participants with their hands behind their back and wearing protective eyewear to prevent all the frosting on the lime pie to ruin their vision. The participants are seen gobbling down thepie burrowing their faces right into the dish in a set time limit. The video also showed spectators cheering and making videos of the contestants as they raced each other in finishing the dish. The fastest participant to finish the pie was Nicholas Luera who won the Pie Eating Championship. The video, which has been viewed over 92.6k times, has received mixed reaction from netizens.

Many netizens pointed out how such food eating competitions mock those people in other parts of the world who are suffering from famine and hunger. As one user commented, “Meanwhile others starve. Oh well.” Another viewer pointed out how the competition involving throngs of people without any face mask, amidst a pandemic is ignoring the gravity of the situation even as the delta variant spreads through the country. One user wondered, if Covid-19 is over in the region. The United States has reported 33,770,444 cases and 6,06,218 deaths by the virus till now.

Non-American netizens were baffled by such a food competition as this user commented, “I’m so very confused by the USA.”

The video also made a few netizens compare the gobbling of food to that of animals while some were amused by it. “Wow! This is savagery!” wrote one user.

While one user had a more technical take on this competition and explained that the pies are mostly cream and the whole point of the event is to get messy and “look like an idiot".

What do you think of this lime pie eating championship?

