Florida Siblings Organise 'Bark Mitzvah' for their Dog, Nearly 100 People Attend the Ceremony

We have all heard of bar mitzvah — a coming-of-age ceremony organised for Jewish boys. The ceremony organised for girls’ coming-of-age is bat mitzvah but do you know what is a bark mitzvah?

It is the ceremony organised by some dog owners to celebrate the coming-of-age of dogs. Two Jewish siblings organised the ceremony for their dog in the state of Florida in the USA, reported the Daily Mail.

Along with her brother, Raegan Fink, a student at the University of Florida, organised a party for their pet dog, a labradoodle who turned 13 just like it happens for Jewish children. They danced to Hava Nagila on the bark mitzvah and dressed the dog in a yarmulke. The party was attended by a 100 people who got gifts for Raegan’s dog.

The report says that the student shared a video of the dog celebrating on the occasion on her TikTok account with the caption, “My dog turned 13 today so ofc he had to celebrate his barkmitzvah.”

A prayer shawl was wrapped around the dog while a yarmulke of the size of his head was placed on top of the dog’s head. In the video, Raegan and her brother pick up the dog and put him on a chair. The two siblings then lifted the chair which is a part of the traditional Jewish ritual.

There was also a dog bone shaped cookie and a Star of David shaped cookie made to celebrate the bark mitzvah for the beloved dog of the Florida siblings. They gave their dog a toy as a birthday present. The adorable video of the celebration has garnered more than 2,00,000 views within a day.

The families who want to organise bark mitzvahs for their dogs usually do it when they turn 13-month old because the lifespan of dogs is usually 10 to 13 years.