2-min read

Florida 'Sinkhole' Turns Out to be Secret Tunnel Leading to a Bank, FBI Probing Attempted Burglary

Police and the FBI were called in after the road workers fixing a manhole-sized hole in the road realised that it was caused by a tunnel leading to a bank branch nearby.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
Road workers in Florida sent out to repair a sinkhole got a surprise this week when they discovered it was caused by a tunnel leading to a nearby bank.

The FBI posted pictures of the narrow underground tunnel leading to a branch of Chase Bank in Pembroke Pines, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami.

Police and the FBI were called in Tuesday night after the road workers realized that a manhole-sized hole in the road was caused by a tunnel.

Further digging revealed a crude 50-yard (46-meter) tunnel leading from a wooded area to the bank on S Flamingo Road.

The tunnel was just wide enough for a single person to crawl through on their stomach.

"I would like to say I've seen something like this in movies," FBI agent Mike Leverock told reporters. "However, this hole is so small. It's unique."

The FBI said in a tweet that it was treating the case as an "attempted bank burglary."




Meanwhile, Twitter had a field day with the post, poking fun at the hapless burglars whose attempt to rob a bank had been foiled. References to Prison Break and Shawshank Redemption were inevitable.































(With inputs from AFP)

