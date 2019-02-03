Budget Highlights
Florida 'Sinkhole' Turns Out to be Secret Tunnel Leading to a Bank, FBI Probing Attempted Burglary
Police and the FBI were called in after the road workers fixing a manhole-sized hole in the road realised that it was caused by a tunnel leading to a bank branch nearby.
The FBI posted pictures of the narrow underground tunnel leading to a branch of Chase Bank in Pembroke Pines, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami.
Police and the FBI were called in Tuesday night after the road workers realized that a manhole-sized hole in the road was caused by a tunnel.
Further digging revealed a crude 50-yard (46-meter) tunnel leading from a wooded area to the bank on S Flamingo Road.
The tunnel was just wide enough for a single person to crawl through on their stomach.
"I would like to say I've seen something like this in movies," FBI agent Mike Leverock told reporters. "However, this hole is so small. It's unique."
The FBI said in a tweet that it was treating the case as an "attempted bank burglary."
Attempted bank burglary. 50 yard tunnel leads to Chase Bank branch at 390 S. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines, FL. Call FBI with information 754.703.2000. pic.twitter.com/nK0rZi8QTO— FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) January 30, 2019
Meanwhile, Twitter had a field day with the post, poking fun at the hapless burglars whose attempt to rob a bank had been foiled. References to Prison Break and Shawshank Redemption were inevitable.
January 31, 2019
Maybe it’s coming back to Netflix Prison Break: Season 6— AnnieBodyCaNaDa (@AnnieBodyCanada) January 31, 2019
*burglars when they notice FBI near their work area the next day* pic.twitter.com/ZEl4FNyYu3— ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@its_ex_why_zed) January 31, 2019
Trumps attempt at building his own hyperloop.— Ricardo Rivera (@RiveraRicardoA) January 31, 2019
Trump’s attempt at building anything.— Mark Ghanimé (@markghanime) February 1, 2019
You guys think about building a wall to protect it?— iplugge (@iplugge) January 31, 2019
It’s All ANDY’s fault pic.twitter.com/0y3LFxAhx8— Exquisite-paradox (@exquisitepdox) February 1, 2019
February 1, 2019
The FBI and the news was so quick to release this information. Should have waited it out to see who returned to the site to finish the job. Whoever these individuals are know that there is nothing left behind that can lead you to them.— Cynthia Brown (@sweetred007) January 31, 2019
It would have worked if they covered it up with a poster of Racquel Welch.— Mark Cueva (@markcueva) January 31, 2019
(With inputs from AFP)
- 09 s