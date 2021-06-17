Florida Wildlife Manager Finds Rs 8 Crore Worth Cocaine While Surveying Turtle Nestling

A wildlife manager’s usual patrolling duty at a Florida beach became unusual after she stumbled upon a stash of drugs, which was actually 30 kg of cocaine. The illegal substance retrieved is approximately worth $1.2 million. Members of the Air Force’s 45th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) seized the cocaine stash that washed up on a beach at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on May 19. Angy Chambers, who is 45th Civil Engineer Squadron wildlife manager, was performing the sea turtle nesting survey when a “small package wrapped tightly in plastic and tape” caught her attention. At the first sight, she suspected it could be drugs and quickly alerted 45th SFS, CNN Reports. Chambers informed that while waiting for the SFS to arrive, she drove a little further and found several more packages.

The wildlife manager called SFS back and suggested bringing a Utility Terrain Vehicle. “I counted at least 18 packages,” she added.

After collecting all the packages, which were 24 in total, Joseph Parker, 45th SFS flight sergeant and on-scene commander handed over the seized stash of cocaine to the Brevard County Sheriff’s office.

The seized drugs were further taken to a secure location and were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. The cocaine stash was then examined by Special Agent David Castro.

Although investigation on the origin of the consignment is underway, Castro explained that often maritime drug traffickers transport bulk shipments of substances in bales consisting of 25 ‘bricks’ or kilograms of drugs. But sometimes such bales get destroyed and small packages end up being washed ashore.

While speaking to NBC, Parker said that he was thankful for Chambers, who spotted the packaged cocaine, as she helped to ensure the drugs would never reach the streets. He further said that knowing the drugs will never reach the streets, is a higher level of job satisfaction. “We take pride in protecting our base and the surrounding community,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here