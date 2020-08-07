Florida Woman Arrested for Assault After Intentionally Coughing on Brain Tumor Patient

In a reportedly shocking incident in Florida, a woman intentionally coughed on a brain tumor patient after a dispute took place between them on June 25. The episode took place at a Pier 1 Imports store in St Johns Town Center mall in Jacksonville.

After a month later, she has now been charged with assault and has been arrested by the police.

The entire incident was captured in a video filmed by a woman named Heather Sprague. She was wearing a mask while being at the store as she is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and has a compromised immune system.

As stated, another customer Debra Hunter started shouting out loud while swearing as she wanted to return an item she didn't have with her. As reported by First Coast News, when Sprague started filming the incident, Hunter drew all the attention to her. She even said, “I think I'll get real close to you and cough on you then, how's that?”

https://www.firstcoastnews.com/article/news/crime/pier-1-cougher-arrested-for-assault-after-covid-contagion-video-went-viral/77-50f858fb-c103-455e-a3ee-0fa0822b0637

While Hunter was arrested on July 22 for her act, she was bailed out immediately.

You can watch the video of the incident here:

As per the law in Florida, where the woman is arrested for ‘assault’, an ‘assault’ is described as ‘an intentional, unlawful threat by word or act to do violence to the person of another, coupled with an apparent ability to do so, and doing some act which creates a well-founded fear in such other person that such violence is imminent.’