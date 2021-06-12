'Welcome to Jurassic Age': Florida Woman is Pretty Sure She Saw a 'Dinosaur' on CCTV Outside Her Home

Residents of Florida, US, are quite used to sighting an alligator once in a while. However, one resident of the state believes that she has sighted a baby dinosaur in her backyard. Cristina Ryan, a resident of Palm Coast, made this shocking claim after she checked the footage captured by her home security camera in April.

It has been two months since Cristina first circulated the footage and told people that she is convinced she saw a baby dinosaur inside the premises of her residence. Speaking to FOX 35 News, Cristina said that of all the animals she could think of walking at 3:40 in the morning would not walk the way ass seen in the video. She even said that maybe she has watched Jurassic Park too many times, but she is quite sure that she saw a raptor or other small dinosaur.

Some of the people who have watched the video suggest that it may be a sandhill crane that was spotted in the video. Cristina told the American cable news that some have told her that it might be a large bird, but to her that makes “no sense” since whatever it is, the mysterious creature appears to have front legs. And hence, she continues to believe that she witnessed a raptor running through her backyard in the middle of the night.

The video was posted on Facebook in April, attracting several theories from viewers. One user commented, “I think it looks like a person wearing a dinosaur costume." The user mentioned that she played the video in a slow speed and watched it and according to her analysis, it appears to have back legs like a person.

Welcome to Jurassic World?'Florida woman says she spotted a 'baby dinosaur' running through yard'

The video was also shared on Twitter, where netizens joked that the world is now back to the Jurassic era. One user commented that the animal in the video is four legged and in need of help. The user also pointed out that it has something like a piece of plastic or debris trapped on its head.

This is obviously a four legged animal in need of help. It has something like a piece of plastic or debris trapped on its head.

Well this dude is in need of serious help I feel. Whether it's a dog, cat ,fox, baby dino, cranes, fowls….. it appears something stuck around it neck or head coz that white object doesnot fit with body shape. Definitely the animal is in distress…— DAS Diaries (@Das_Saumo) April 24, 2021

Whatever may be the case, it will take a lot more convincing for Cristina to believe that she did not spot a dinosaur.

