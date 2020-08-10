Florida Woman Finds Python in Washing Machine After Mistaking it For Snake Print Garment

Snake print apparel is very prevalent among fashionistas. Everything you can wear, drape or carry-- wallets, clutches, and even scarves come in snake print these days.

And some snake print wearables may be too realistic. This is what a woman in Florida thought when she peered into her washing machine. Turns out what she thought was a snake print garment was actually a real-life python.

Emily Visnic, who lives in West Palm Beach, was checking laundry when she came across a rather strange-looking object in her washing machine. At first glance, she thought it was a snake-print garment. Except, it was not. It was a real-life python.

Visnic still has no idea how it got into her laundry room but she was, thankfully, able to call her apartment maintenance to have the reptile removed.

Florida has had a strange problem with pythons for some time now, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently announcing it had removed its 5,000thBurmese python from the Everglades.

A spokesperson of FWC had earlier said the increased number of Burmese pythons has led to a decline in native species in the state of Florida.

"They have established a breeding population in the Everglades ecosystem. So, that means they are reproducing on their own. So, the more pythons we can get out, obviously the better. Every snake removed, we consider a win for native wildlife.

Earlier in January, A woman in Thailand had a spine-chilling experience when she went to relieve herself. Upon entering the washroom, the woman encountered a snake. The reptile bit her and what ensued was a fight between them.