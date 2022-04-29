Florida Woman Puts Her 'Wonderfully Rehabbed Ex-husband' On Sale Along With House

While moving to a new house, people often try to do away with the old things like furniture and decorative pieces. But, a woman in Florida is getting rid of a lot more than that. She has put her house on sale along with her ex-husband. The 43-year-old woman, Crystal Ball, has listed one of her houses in the Panama City Beach area for $699,000 (approx. Rs 5.3 crore). The house boasts a pool, hot tub, three bedrooms, and other amenities, including her ex-husband, 54-year-old Richard Chaillou, reported New York Post. Crystal and Richard had been together for seven years before recently parting ways. However, they seperated on good terms and co-parent their sons while also sharing businesses together.

While listing her house, Crystal is giving the buyers a unique deal. If the new occupant agrees to keep Richard, then she will slash the quoted price of the property. Having a real estate license, Crystal made sure to create an appealing listing and shared hilarious photos of her husband posing in the house.

In the pictures, Crystal has touted Richard as a “wonderfully rehabbed ex-husband”. Richard is seen flexing his muscles and posing with a stuffed white tiger while showing the spacious property. Crystal claimed that he will be of greater use if the buyer agrees to keep him.

“This dream man in the kitchen is a personal chef and server cooking up perfect meals,” Crystal wrote in her listing. She added that Richard’s huge ears will detect any creaks and will make sure to lubricate the fixtures. In addition, his “large Italian nose will sniff out any odors” and will dump the trash out on time. Moreover, Richard, with his unique strength, will help lift the hot tub cover as well.

Reportedly, the ingenious listing got removed several times as listing agents say that it doesn’t comply with the rules. But, Crystal claimed that it is a common practice in the US and there is nothing unusual.

