Flouting Covid Norms, Nurses Draped in Sarees Groove to Bollywood Songs at Melbourne's Old-age Home

An old-age home in Melbourne has come under fire for hosting a staff's birthday party while dancing to Bollywood songs and flouting covid norms.

The incident that took place at AdventCare Whitehorse in Nunawading in Melbourne's east, has now gone viral after a viral video from the day shows nurses clad in colorful sarees, gleefully groove to Bollywood songs without wearing masks, gloves, PPE kit or following social distancing.

The dancers or nurses are also seen going close to the residents, touching them with bare hands and creating a higher risk for the elderly people of contracting covid-19.

The video was shared on TikTok with the caption, "Would have been great if we weren't in Stage Four lockdown. There was no social distancing at all and hardly anyone wore face masks".

The party was supposedly to have taken place without any information of it going out and staffs were allegedly asked to not post anything on social media, reports Daily Mail.

The AdventCare CEO however claimed that the nurses had put on their PPE kits immediately after the video was recorded. He was quite satisfied at how the "situation was managed", said the report.

He also said that no outsiders were brought for the performance, trying to hint that it was a safe situation!

However, other officials have pointed out that the nurses don't stay inside the home's premises and comes from different communities. Melbourne has experienced community transmission and elderly people are most at risk.

According to the Health Department's guidelines, masks have to be used all the time during every interaction. No complaints have been lodged as of now.

On Sunday, Victoria reported five new coronavirus deaths from old-age homes taking the state's death toll to 761. There have been 603 deaths in aged care facilities across Victoria since January 22.

Australia has reported a total cases of 26,898 as of Monday.