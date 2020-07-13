BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Flower or Insect? Viral Video of a Walking Orchid Mantis Leaves Netizens in Awe

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/@susantananda3)

The short clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda shows a pretty pink flower on a leaf, only that the flower is moving.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
Social media is a strange place that has a host of mysterious happenings to offer.

In one such recent example, a viral video of an Orchid Mantis is going viral and you might just confuse it with a flower.

The short clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda shows a pretty pink flower on a leaf, only that the flower is moving. Captioning the video he said, "Walking orchids💚 These are insects known as Orchid Mantis. Seen in western ghats of India. Incredible Nature.."


Since being posted, the video has garnered over 3,000 likes with netiznes expressing their awe the 'miracles of nature'.

Next time you visit the Western Ghats, make sure you're able to spot one for yourself.

