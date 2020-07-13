Flower or Insect? Viral Video of a Walking Orchid Mantis Leaves Netizens in Awe

Social media is a strange place that has a host of mysterious happenings to offer.

In one such recent example, a viral video of an Orchid Mantis is going viral and you might just confuse it with a flower.

The short clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda shows a pretty pink flower on a leaf, only that the flower is moving. Captioning the video he said, "Walking orchids💚 These are insects known as Orchid Mantis. Seen in western ghats of India. Incredible Nature.."

Walking orchids💚



These are insects known as Orchid Mantis. Seen in western ghats of India. Incredible Nature.. pic.twitter.com/CgYeGRHv97 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 13, 2020

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 3,000 likes with netiznes expressing their awe the 'miracles of nature'.

This is an excellent example of physical and behavioral adaptation . Orchid gets food in form of insects that sits on it for pollination and orchids , instead are saved from predators due to flower body design . — Mridu Marwah (@MarwahMridu) July 13, 2020

Mimicry camouflage — DR_RA (@agrawal_rishi12) July 13, 2020

Natures miracles, seeing is believing — Mahesh (@Maheshasrani21) July 13, 2020

Evolution at its best. — BluePassion11 (@bluepassion111) July 13, 2020

Waahhh!!! — Sharmili Mallick (@sarmeelimallick) July 13, 2020

Incredible Insect !! — SANJAY KUMAR MISRA (@SANJAYK22353694) July 13, 2020

Incredible Insect !! — SANJAY KUMAR MISRA (@SANJAYK22353694) July 13, 2020

Next time you visit the Western Ghats, make sure you're able to spot one for yourself.