Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight Had Memes Emerging as the Real Winner

The exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul finally took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Monday. Mayweather, who is the former welterweight world champion, had retired with no losses in his entire career. The former champion’s return to the ring to fight the 26-year-old internet sensation was written off as a joke by both fans and people from the industry. Mayweather, who weighed in at 155 lbs with his opponent tipping the scales at 189.5 lbs, produced a typically slick performance much to the delight of a substantial crowd at the home of the Miami Dolphins. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, internet sensation Paul, 26, produced a few moments of menace yet no way near enough to trouble Mayweather, who brought an end to his boxing career in 2017 with a record of 50-0 after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

This was declared an exhibition rather than a licensed, professional bout which meant there were no judges and the only way to triumph was to stop or knock-out the opponent within the eight scheduled three minute rounds. While the pay-per-view bout went the distance and there was no official winner, Twitter came out as the real winner with netizens giving their hilarious reactions to the “joke" fight.

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/MgFNtMA04H— Omar Galicia ❼ (@OmarGaliciia) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul got more hugs in one night from Floyd Mayweather than he got from his dad during his entire childhood— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 7, 2021

Logan paul hugging black guys since longproud BLM supporter #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/irLezbv1KF— Paras Shivtarkar (@IamParasOnly1) June 7, 2021

This sums up the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan and jake Paul Fight #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/GYBF2yCEGA— KlaytnPX (@KingKlaytn) June 7, 2021

Smh bought the wrong Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight. pic.twitter.com/2jhXEpgydL— Jesse (@RawAstro_) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather after fooling the whole world who paid to watch the fight:#MayweatherPaulpic.twitter.com/F6LcHTVCAz— PARANOID! (@BrunoUetela) June 7, 2021

POV: You're Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul after scamming the boxing world:#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/2nTAdCOAQ0— urdad1212 (@DogeCoin000) June 7, 2021

This is not the first time that Mayweather returned to the boxing ring after his retirement. He had previously made a comeback to take on former UFC champion Conor McGregor. On the other hand, Logan’s brother Jake is set to take on another former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match soon. Jake had previously beat UFC star Ben Askren in a boxing bout.

