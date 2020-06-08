BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Floyd Protesters Turn Fence Erected by Trump around White House into a Wall of Resistance Art

(image credit: Twitter/ @rebtanhs)

The fence, termed as #BabyGate, was erected under the orders of the US President Donald Trump to keep the protesters at bay.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
Art is always a big part of protests. And as the United States entered the third week of protests following the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, protesters in Washington DC have turned the fence around the White House into a memorial art wall, with messages and posters against racial injustice.

The fence, which has earned the moniker of #BabyGate, was erected under the orders of the US President Donald Trump to keep the protesters at bay. However, people have gathered around it to decorate every inch of it with art to continue to show their solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Images of the wall have now gone viral on Twitter as a testament of the protesters' grievances, despite Trump's attempts to keep the people out.

According to CNN report, earlier, the White House wanted to have 10,000 active troops on the streets of Washington and other cities earlier to quell protesters, but later the idea was pushed back.


