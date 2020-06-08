Floyd Protesters Turn Fence Erected by Trump around White House into a Wall of Resistance Art

Art is always a big part of protests. And as the United States entered the third week of protests following the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, protesters in Washington DC have turned the fence around the White House into a memorial art wall, with messages and posters against racial injustice.

The fence, which has earned the moniker of #BabyGate, was erected under the orders of the US President Donald Trump to keep the protesters at bay. However, people have gathered around it to decorate every inch of it with art to continue to show their solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Images of the wall have now gone viral on Twitter as a testament of the protesters' grievances, despite Trump's attempts to keep the people out.

Just got home from the protests. Cannot even begin to describe the scale of it in DC. Everywhere you turned, in every neighborhood, people streamed through.



Signs have begun to pile up on the fence in front of the White House. I’m emo about all of it pic.twitter.com/sey0xLihcJ — audrey (@_audreyws) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the temporary White House complex fence is being put to use. pic.twitter.com/GTXMjKEJNV — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 7, 2020

The 8-foot chain link fence protecting the White House has become a sort of archive / exhibition of the D.C. protests with signs, memorials, flowers and art. pic.twitter.com/mvr0wBkOy6 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) June 6, 2020

My god, this fence in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/wyQ2yA96dz — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) June 7, 2020

The fence outside the White House has been converted to a crowd-sourced memorial wall — almost like an art gallery — to black men and women who lost their lives at the hands of police.



Hundreds are strolling, looking, adding names and paintings and posters. pic.twitter.com/mXlZpfMAeX — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

I can’t get over this. Protesters in DC have turned Trump’s disgusting White House fence into this 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/b83DSVMIMf — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 7, 2020

According to CNN report, earlier, the White House wanted to have 10,000 active troops on the streets of Washington and other cities earlier to quell protesters, but later the idea was pushed back.