2-MIN READ

Sushant Singh Rajput Had 50 Dreams on His Bucket List, Teaching Kids for Free was One of Them

Image credits: PTI/Twitter.

Image credits: PTI/Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput also posted regular updates on social media whenever he achieved those dreams.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 10:45 AM IST


As news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death reaches fans on social media, it saw an outpouring of affection from fans for the young actor, one of the few ones who had made the rare transition from from TV to the silver screens successfully.

A list Sushant Singh Rajput had also shared on social media soon started going viral - the list being of his '50 dreams.'

In September 2019, Rajput had posted handwritten notes of the dreams he wanted to fulfill, and then posted updates on the ones he managed to achieve.


"Learn to fly a plane. Learn morse code," were some of the dreams on his list. While some of the the dreams were personal, like learning to be an archer, some of them were also things that expended to helping more people. He wanted to teach more women self-defense techniques, work for free education and teach dance to kids and help them prepare for defense force. Most of Rajput's goals were humble: He wanted to learn how to farm. He wanted to learn the guitar chords of 50 of his favorite songs. Some of the goals, he never got to fulfill.

Rajput also posted regular updates on social media whenever he achieved those dreams.

Whether it was learning to fly a plane.

Or training and participating in the Ironman triathlon.

And helping more women train in self-defense.


Or learn archery.

Read: Sushant Was Just As Curious About Acting As About Quantum Physics, Says Manoj Bajpayee

Here's some of the many dreams he didn't get to fulfill before his demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput had starred in films like Chhichhore, PK and the biopic on MS Dhoni, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai with police suspecting suicide.

Read More: 'Bright Actor Gone Too Soon': PM Modi, CM Uddhav Among Leaders to Condole Sushant Singh Rajput's Death


This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

