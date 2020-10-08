Fly That Sat on Mike Pence's Head Now Has a Twitter Account after Overnight Stardom

Something as humble as a 'fly' has become the talking point for the world right now, or at least for those who had been fixated on the developments of the US presidential campaign, where tonight it was a debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

The fly this time, however was not on a wall, (it needn't be) or in a cup, or an inkpot, although that would have been a pretty huge symbolic device for the debate, but interestingly, perched itself bang on a certain Mr Pence's head full of pristine white hair.

Harris branded the response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the US under President Donald Trump as the "greatest failure" of any US administration, to which Pence fired back by accusing Harris of undermining public confidence in a future coronavirus vaccine through her attacks on Trump's credibility.

But that's the serious business part of the debate. What created a 'buzzing' storm on the internet, especially on Twitter was the arrival of a common house fly in the midst of the last leg of the debate and which then perched itself on Pence's head, rendering it not-so-common anymore! As Twitter started posting furiously with every passing second about what it thought of the 'fly on the head scenario', someone did one better, started a Twitter account named as the "Mike Pence's Fly" and it has an eclectic(for lack of a better word) mix of tweets.

Starting off, the 'fly' said how it was awful. We don't want to guess what was 'awful'. We can only keep track of what it feels and posts.

That was awful. — Mike Pence's Fly ️‍ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

I love poop. — Mike Pence's Fly ️‍ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

Replying to a tweet by author Stephen King, it said "tru".

It gets hilarious with passing tweet as one can see.

thinking about throwing up some food and then eating it again @vp — Mike Pence's Fly ️‍ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

that was trash. and i know trash. — Mike Pence's Fly ️‍ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

wait do i have covid now — Mike Pence's Fly ️‍ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

Now, this is what the fly thought of the debate. And, dare we say he could be correct, since it was the closest being to Harris and especially to Pence last night?

wholesome fly content pic.twitter.com/raaS8p4mTC — Mike Pence's Fly ️‍ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

The fly, as we gather is also a champion of LGBTQ rights.

gay rights — Mike Pence's Fly ️‍ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

And it took offence when someone thought they had enough of the fly.

It finally said goodnight to his social media account a while back and is probably off to sit on another wall, or head. We are pro-choice.

ok goodnight bzzz life is weird — Mike Pence's Fly ️‍ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

The account has been created by a Keith Edwards, whose Twitter bio lists him as a former small business owner, reality TV producer, and KFC cook. Well, we appreciate the humour Keith. We really do!