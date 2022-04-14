Flyer Explains Why the 'Worst' Airplane Seat is Your Best Bet on a Long Flight

Air travel, although highly convenient and fast, is often uncomfortable due to lack of legroom, among various other reasons. And let’s be honest, not everyone can afford to choose a business class recliner. As a result, people settle for a less comfortable journey in the airplane. However, a flyer recently cracked the code to not go through the nag and have a comfortable journey in an airplane. The hack is to choose, what is considered by many, as the worst seat in the cabin – the back row seat. The general perception about back row seats being the worst still breathes as they are the closest to the loo and lack reclines.

But, according to John Burfitt, these are the most comfortable seats in the cabin, even better if one gets a seat by the window. Building the premise for his piece of advice, John narrates an experience where he was kicked at the back of his seat throughout the journey from Sydney to Los Angeles. Writing for Escape, John said, “In that instant, I decided the back row would be the only place I would sit on a long flight from now on.” On his next flight to Europe, John booked a seat on the back row, and that too, next to the window. “As I nestled into that corner, I discovered what true airline love is about. I had just found the best seat on the plane.”

John then started mentioning the benefits of choosing the seat in the back row. According to John, you will never get hit by the attendant wielding a trolley, bump into other passengers, and can tuck in a corner and doze off.

In addition, another platform called pipeaway.com claims that booking a seat in the last row is beneficial since not many people prefer those seats and chances are that the entire row is empty. Also, these seats are perfect for people who want to sit away from children.

